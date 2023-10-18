Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong's Science Space celebrates 50 years of Pink Floyd album with 'psychedelic' experience

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
October 19 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Be prepared for a psychedelic light and sound show at Wollongong's planetarium to accompany Pink Floyd's iconic album Dark Side of the Moon in full.
Be prepared for a psychedelic light and sound show at Wollongong's planetarium to accompany Pink Floyd's iconic album Dark Side of the Moon in full.

It's been half a century since English rockers Pink Floyd released their iconic album Dark Side of the Moon, and now fans can celebrate with a "psychedelic" experience in Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.