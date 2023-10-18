It's been half a century since English rockers Pink Floyd released their iconic album Dark Side of the Moon, and now fans can celebrate with a "psychedelic" experience in Wollongong.
A mesmerising fusion of visuals and music is being presented over various nights at UOW Science Space, with the next immersive experience set for November 17.
"It's the entire album with visuals," said Stuart Creal, Science Space Director.
"Some of [the visuals] are quite literal, some of it is a totally psychedelic overload on your senses and at times it will make you feel like you're on a roller coaster or you're on a starship flying through the universe."
As Pink Floyd were one of the first to use lasers at their concerts, he said it made sense to put on a similarly themed show at the planetarium.
So far hundreds of people have enjoyed the show with a slew of sold out events ahead, though there are still plenty with tickets available.
"We started out with just a few shows not knowing how popular it might be," Mr Creal said.
"Planetariums aren't just about the stars, we can transport people on a totally digitally immersive experience and certainly the Dark Side of the Moon production does that."
Other upcoming concert dates with tickets still available include November 17, Friday December 1, Friday January 12, Wednesday February 14 and Friday March 29.
Doors open at 6:30 for 7:00 pm start. Refreshments and snacks will be available to purchase upon arrival.
Science Space is found at 60 Squires Way in North Wollongong, as part of the UOW Innovation Campus.
Bookings are essential via, www.sciencespace.com.au.
