Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business
Exclusive

Business Illawarra issues submission in support of offshore wind zone

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 19 2023 - 8:11pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Illawarra's peak business lobby group has thrown its full support behind a proposed offshore wind zone located 10 kilometres off the Illawarra's coastline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.