Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

'A tragedy': Swimming pool at Wollongong West Public School closes down

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated October 23 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former student Mark Johnston in front of Wollongong West Public School and, inset, a swimming carnival at the school in 1963. Picture by Robert Peet
Former student Mark Johnston in front of Wollongong West Public School and, inset, a swimming carnival at the school in 1963. Picture by Robert Peet

As news spread that Wollongong West Public School's swimming pool had been decommissioned, there was an outpouring of sadness from generations who learned to swim in the 62-year-old pool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.