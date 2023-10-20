Cult classic Dirty Dancing at Anita's Theatre was the perfect tonic

There's possibly only a handful of movies that could convince a group of 40-something women (and a few men) to gather like a bunch of giggling teenagers in Anita's Theatre.
For some groups, there's Mammamia; for others it's Dirty Dancing.
Who hasn't imagined having Patrick Swayze teaching them to dance while on a three-week summer holiday at Kellerman's?
And let's be honest, who didn't try out 'the lift' in the nightclub, at their hen do, at their neighbour's house party, during their wedding dance?
It's been 35 years since Baby first carried a watermelon, and the Illawarra's love for the movie has not died.
From the opening scene to the rolling credits the crowd was bought in. There were screams when Swayze first appeared on screen, fist pumps when Baby danced across the bridge and groans when the junior Kellerman told Baby, "I love to watch your hair blowing in the breeze".
And of course, there was dancing in the aisles when The Time of My Life came on. It was the perfect Friday night tonic after a hard week of work and a happy surprise when it was all over before 10pm.
Many in the crowd made their way out for post-movie drinks nearby, while others took the chance to have an early night, safe in the knowledge that they'd had a lot of fun.
Anita's Theatre is trying out a new format to encourage more people to make use of the Thirroul venue.
Before the film began, manager Bob Mangan encouraged the excitable crowd to get their film suggestions to him. He hopes to gain enough interest to fund the technology to show newer movies.
When the nearest big screen is a solid drive away, it feels like a good plan. And if they can hit on classics like Dirty Dancing, we'll keep coming.
Maybe Footloose, Grease or Top Gun should be next on the list.
Or if you're thinking about Christmas specials, maybe Die Hard should be on the list.
