It's understood the Hawks have been looking at how to reinvigorate their match night entertainment. Rumour has it they took advice from a consultant who worked on the Sydney Olympics. We're unsure if that advice included diversity in the dance team, but this year, three men are included as part of the squad. And new LED signage around the court not only gives advertisers more bang for their buck, it also helps make the WEC look less like we've walked back into the 1990s.