There's plenty on from Friday, October 20 to Sunday, October 22 from adults cabaret, two free family festivals, the return of Oktoberfest, a popular book fair, plus respective Barbie and Lego shows.
As of Wednesday, the weather forecast was in the mid-to-high 20's, so here's what's on, take your pick and enjoy.
Wunderbar! The German Club at Kembla Grange is celebrating all things European from Friday to Sunday with live music, great food and great beer.
Entry to Friday night's activities are free and family-friendly, with best dressed competitions and strong arm contests - the fun kicks off at 6pm.
Saturday (from 6pm) and Sunday (from midday) are ticketed at $70 each, which includes a fresh pretzel, Kings platter, a stein with the first fill free.
More details are at: www.germanclub.net.au
Culture Mix is Wollongong's free family-friendly, community festival on Saturday.
It will have music, dance, workshops, art installations, cooking workshops plus food from around the world. It will play out across various locations in the CBD like the Town Hall, Arts Precinct, library and art gallery from 12pm to 8pm on Saturday October 21.
Musical delights include folk-roots based Latin American sounds, mariachi, vibrant Doumbek drumming, jazz, indie pop, Persian-inspired poems, Indian classics and contemporary, First Nation's hip hop, Balkan boogies to get you dancing and more.
For your full guide to the Culture Mix festival, CLICK HERE.
Kiama's long-standing KISS Arts returns from Friday to Sunday with an array of entertainment for adults down to tiny tots around Black Beach.
Highlights of the weekend include an adventure playground zone with a flying trapeze rig for people to have a go, an interactive musical playground, former Wiggle Murray Cook's band The Soul Movers, a flying trapeze rig for young and old to have a go at, a chill-out zone inside a cardboard sensory house, lantern workshops and a street parade, plus an interactive art installation involving several Hills Hoist clotheslines and a kids stand-up comedy competition.
The ticketed adults-only cabaret show in The Pavilion will kick off the weekend with a magician, the Boylesque burlesque show, physical performance and body manipulation, comedy, plus musicians Nick Rheinberger and Tia Wilson.
The full program schedule is found at: www.kissartsfest.com.au.
Not only is Lifeline's Big Book Fair the place for book lovers to stock up on some literature and grab a bargain, but it also gives you the chance to purchase a rare or vintage title.
More than 80,000 books will be on sale averaging from $2 to $7, from Friday to Sunday at the Illawarra Sports Stadium in Berkeley.
Expect an array of fiction, non-fiction, biographies, children's books, and special rare finds at unbeatable prices.
Every book bought helps support Lifeline answer more phone calls to people in need, as well as suicide prevention services in the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and South Coast.
Entry is via a gold coin donation. Both cash and eftpos are accepted for purchases. www.lifelinesouthcoast.org.au/book-fair
Produced by the Wollongong Doll Club - which is celebrating 40 years - this doll, craft and bear fair is on this Saturday at Ribbonwood Centre, 9.30am to 4pm.
Members will showcase some of their collections of rare and unique dolls and craft, while many will also be available for sale.
Other attractions include craft, jewellery, toys, vintage and collectable items, free doll valuations plus a bear photo booth.
There will also be a selection of limited edition Barbie's on show.
Adult admission is $5, children are free with a paying adult. Profits raised will be donated to charity.
Wollongong's own Lego master Graham Draper will bring his popular brick show to Mount Ousely Public School on Sunday.
Models on display will include iconic structures like the Arc de Triomphe and Venice bell tower, as well as Minions, Marvel and Lego Friends creations. There will also be play tables where kids can get creative and build themselves.
A pop-up event of the Illawarra Annual Brick Show will run at the school on Vereker Street in Fairy Meadow from 10am to 3pm.
Kids and adults, $6 each, or $20 for a family. Proceeds go back to the school P&C Association.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.