Kiama, Wollongong to host free family festivals, Oktoberfest, Lego and Lifeline Book Fair this October

Updated October 18 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 12:21pm
From the Kiss Arts festival so the Lifeline Bookfair, Oktoberfest and Wollongong's prime free multicultural festival, there is a smorgasbord of things to do this weekend. Pictures by Anna Warr, Adam McLean and supplied
There's plenty on from Friday, October 20 to Sunday, October 22 from adults cabaret, two free family festivals, the return of Oktoberfest, a popular book fair, plus respective Barbie and Lego shows.

