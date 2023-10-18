Highlights of the weekend include an adventure playground zone with a flying trapeze rig for people to have a go, an interactive musical playground, former Wiggle Murray Cook's band The Soul Movers, a flying trapeze rig for young and old to have a go at, a chill-out zone inside a cardboard sensory house, lantern workshops and a street parade, plus an interactive art installation involving several Hills Hoist clotheslines and a kids stand-up comedy competition.

