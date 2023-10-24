Illawarra residents can now take a look at how the proposed wind turbines will appear off the coast.
The federal Department of Climate Change, Energy the Environment and Water has released four visualisations of how the turbines will appear from two locations and at two different distances of 10 kilometres and 20 kilometres offshore.
Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes said the release of the visuals was in response to community pressure for more information on the proposal.
"These visualisations and myth busting FAQ from the Department are a direct response to questions and requests from our community during the consultation sessions and town hall forums held over recent weeks," she said. "It is information from reputable sources, not faceless blogs, websites or social media which are seeking to sow seeds of doubt and fear and spread misinformation."
While the images are for reference only, and do not represent the turbine layout, size, orientation, spacing or particulars of any individual project, they do give residents a sense of how the horizon would appear if the wind farms are built.
The visualisations have been prepared by South Australian visualisation specialist Convergen and show a grid of turbines spaced two kilometres apart. The turbines shown are based on the largest wind turbine available on the market today.
Consultation on the zone, which covers 1461 square kilometres of ocean between 10 and 30 kilometres offshore, closes on Wednesday, November 15.
The department notes that real-world visibility depends on time of day, cloud cover, conditions such as mist or haze, and the exact project once it progresses through regulatory approvals.
The pictured turbines have the following dimensions:
Use the slider to see how the turbines would appear at 10 and 20 kilometres offshore.
Use the slider to see how the turbines would appear at 10 and 20 kilometres offshore.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.