Kiama acreage with two houses takes haircut from $11m asking price

An acreage property at Kiama, boasting two houses and eye-catching views has new owners, after being listed for sale in February.
However, the property has sold for below its eye-watering $11 million price guide.
The property features two houses set on 81 acres, and offers 180-degree views to the north-east encompassing Kiama, rural farmland and the ocean.
The property is located at 51 Saddleback Mountain Road, Kiama.
Selling agent, Jacqueline Crapp from Raine & Horne Berry said she couldn't disclose the exact sale price, but said it had sold for below the guide.
"It was still a very good price for up there, and the vendor is very happy," she said.
Ms Crapp said the new owners are from Sydney, but hadn't indicated their future plans for the property.
CoreLogic records show the property was also briefly listed for sale in 2022 with a different agent.
According to CoreLogic, the property previously sold in 1995 for $450,000.
The property has been known as 'Kiarma Grange' for the past 20 years, and utilised as a hobby farm and for breeding horses.
It features a mix of cleared and uncleared land.
The original country homestead, built by the current owners approximately 20 years ago, offers the views of the Kiama coastline, combined with the rural views.
Set in the foothills of Saddleback Mountain Road, the homestead offers expansive room sizes, extra high ceilings with ornate cornice, wide hallways, and bay windows.
The home features a mix of formal and informal living spaces with five bedrooms, three living spaces and four bathrooms plus powder room.
It also features three bathrooms plus powder room, formal living and dining, open plan kitchen/living/dining, garaging and storage.
The second dwelling, a relatively newly built home stands on Saddleback Mountain and offers uninterrupted ocean views from almost every room in the house.
The property features a large open plan kitchen/living/dining space, with sliding stacking doors and a covered outdoor entertaining area.
The home provides four bedrooms plus study on the main level of the home, along with a self-contained studio on the lower level offering a second kitchen, living space and ensuite bedroom.
Earlier this year, Luke Tancred of Raine & Horne Berry said the majority of the interest in the listing was from Sydney-based parties.
"I would say most of the interest is in a long-term hold, with the hope that they can develop it at some point in the future, although it's not currently zoned for development," he said.
