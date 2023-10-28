A unique new initiative is set to bring generations of surf lifesavers together in North Wollongong.
The North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club is launching a Silver Salties program, a weekly water group for men and women of all ages and abilities which allows participants to exercise and socialise in a relaxed setting.
Silver Salties was launched by Surf Life Saving Australia in late 2019. Nearly four years later, more than 50 SLSC clubs from across the nation have signed up to the initiative.
The program will arrive at North Wollongong SLSC on Wednesday, November 15, with sessions to be held every week at the club. The group will be designed to the individual, with people getting the choice of either swimming or walking, or they can simply catch up for a coffee and chat.
North Wollongong SLSC member Judy Walshe, who has been a driving force in bringing Silver Salties to the club, said the program had no age restrictions.
"I'm encouraging people of all generations, whether you're in your 60s and your daughter or grandchildren are home - they're all welcome," she said.
"It's obviously about keeping fit, it's social interaction and it's there for everybody. And everybody benefits from it."
