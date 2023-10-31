Is Shell Cove the best girls soccer public school in the Illawarra?

It is hard to argue with Tony Jansens' claim that Shell Cove Public School is the best girls soccer primary school in the Illawarra.
After all Shell Cove have reached the state finals in four of the last six years.
The school has also been crowned South Coast PSSA champions four-years running.
Shell Cove finished a credible fourth in this year's state finals, after losing 1-0 in the semi-finals to Grays Point Public School and by the same margin in their third-fourth play-off against Kororo Public School.
Both games were played on Monday at Valentines Park.
Shell Cove coach Tony Jansens said while it was disappointing to bow out with two losses, his team deserved to be acknowledged for their tremendous campaign.
"Unfortunately we lost twice but it's an enormous achievement for these girls to have reached the state finals. I'm very proud of them," he said.
"In the last six years Shell Cove Public School have now reached the state finals four times.
"We have won the South Coast tournament four times in a row as well.
"I think it is fair to say that pretty much makes us the best soccer primary school in the Illawarra."
Jansens added the school was doing extraordinary things in the soccer/football space.
"We have a, a soccer program at the school where we train every morning. Us coaches train up the young ones to get them ready for the senior team," he said.
"This has produced success after success.
"COVID stopped us for two years but in 2019 we were the only school to take both the boys and the girls to the state finals. It's never happened before and it hasn't been done since."
Jansens is predicting even more success for the school's girls and boys soccer/football teams.
This year's senior girls' team featured predominantly students from years 4 and 5. But Shell Cove also played promising Year 2 student Kaylee Condello.
"She came on a couple of times and did really well," Jansens said.
"She's the future really.
"Next year might be a bit of a transition period for the school but I'm confident that in 2025 and 2026 both the girls and boys will be very strong again.
"I don't know what our principal is going to say about this but if you live in the Illawarra and are serious about your soccer, you should move to Shell Cove really."
