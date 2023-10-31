Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/A-League
Photos

Coach labels Shell Cove Illawarra's best public soccer school

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated October 31 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is hard to argue with Tony Jansens' claim that Shell Cove Public School is the best girls soccer primary school in the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Is Shell Cove the best girls soccer public school in the Illawarra?
Shell Cove Public School soccer captain Emerald Beddow in action.
Shell Cove Public School have reached the soccer state finals in four of the last six years
Agron Latifi
No comments
The Lake Heights teen tipped to be the next big thing in league and union
Lake Heights teenager Frederick Schwenke has already caught the eye of his country of birth Samoa, with selection in under 14 national rugby league and rugby union squads. Picture by Robert Peet
Even bigger things are tipped for this talented teen
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.