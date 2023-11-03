Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Proposed offshore wind farm: Will it affect Illawarra property prices?

Brendan Crabb
By Brendan Crabb
Updated November 5 2023 - 5:50pm, first published November 3 2023 - 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents and experts are divided over whether the proposed Illawarra offshore wind zone will affect property prices, as the issue heats up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Crabb

Brendan Crabb

Illawarra/South Coast property reporter

I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.