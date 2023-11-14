Illawarra Mercury
Why the Illawarra Mercury's homepage has been taken over by our wind zone coverage

By Gayle Tomlinson
November 14 2023
Views of the Illawarra from Bald Hill. Picture by Anna Warr
Views of the Illawarra from Bald Hill. Picture by Anna Warr

You have just 24 hours to have your say on the proposed Illawarra Offshore Wind Zone, with the two-month consultation coming to an end at 11.59pm on Wednesday, November 15.

