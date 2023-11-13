Police have released images of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run crash in Nowra last month.
Officers from the South Coast Police District are appealing to the public for information to help track the driver down.
A white dual cab ute is alleged to be involved in a hit and run collision at the intersection of Princess Highway and Moss Street on October 7 about 8.30pm.
The utility was captured on CCTV in the area at the time of the accident.
The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.
As inquiries continue, witnesses to the crash - including motorists with dashcam vision - are urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
