Green Gravity to install tech in Romanian mine shafts

By Connor Pearce
November 15 2023 - 5:25pm
Designed in Port Kembla - delivered in Romania. Picture supplied
Green Gravity and Complexul Energetic Valea Jiului S.A. (CEVJ) have executed a Cooperation Framework Agreement to explore the application of Green Gravity's innovative energy storage technology in 17 mine shafts on the four mining operations in the Valea Jiului in Romania.

