Green Gravity and Complexul Energetic Valea Jiului S.A. (CEVJ) have executed a Cooperation Framework Agreement to explore the application of Green Gravity's innovative energy storage technology in 17 mine shafts on the four mining operations in the Valea Jiului in Romania.
The Agreement outlines the scope and objectives of a joint study to assess the technical, economic and environmental aspects of converting CEVJ's existing coal mines into energy storage facilities, using Green Gravity's proprietary technology and expertise.
The study will also evaluate the potential benefits and challenges of integrating the energy storage system with the existing power grid and renewable energy sources.
"We are delighted to collaborate with CEVJ on this innovative project, which has the potential to transform Romania's coal sector into a renewable energy storage hub, creating jobs, growth and innovation," Green Gravity CEO Mark Swinnerton said.
