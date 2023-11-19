Plenty of motorbikes and trucks hit the road on Sunday for the annual Illawarra Convoy.
The long line of vehicles headed down Mt Ousley and made their way to the Shellharbour Airport for the Family Fun Day, where the sounds of Ricki Lee and Thirsty Merc awaited them.
All along the route, people stood along the roadside to wave and cheer as the trucks and bikes made their way past.
They even caught sight of motorbike riders decked out in everything from Santa and Grinch outfits, to Teletubbies and even a taco or two.
