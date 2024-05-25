Warilla Neighbourhood Centre celebrates special milestone amid rising demand

Hazel Brownlow has been giving her time to the Warilla Neighbourhood Centre for almost 30 years, and has no intention to stop anytime soon.
The adored 80-year-old volunteer and former president of the board has delighted in watching the community hub grow.
The not-for-profit began from a small house on Shellharbour Road in 1974 after concerned residents saw a need to bring services closer to the suburb, and now runs out of a large purpose-built space on Benaud Crescent.
"When I come in 1995 we were given some money from the premier's department and we got this beautiful building in November 2006," Ms Brownlow said.
"We've just got so many more programs happening now. It's really really busy."
More than 250 children per week visit the centre for various programs, including youth groups and a breakfast club.
Ms Brownlow has also delighted in watching them grow, some of her fondest memories being dressing up as Mrs Claus for them at Christmas time.
"If I'm at the shops, children from the youth group, even when they've left after turning 17, they'll come up to me and say 'Hi Hazel, how are you going?' and give me a hug," she said.
The centre was a bustling with activity on Saturday as families came out in droves to celebrate it's 50th anniversary.
Eight-year-old Dakota is one of the many children who frequent the centre for fun after-school activities, with painting being her favourite.
"She's doing distance education, so it's just an awesome, happy place for her to come and socialise," mum Antonia Volegoff said.
Coordinator community development worker Gillian Pilkington said connection is at the heart of the centre, offering an array programs to meet everyone's needs.
"We just want a safe place for people to come so they can feel like they can belong," she said.
"We have health groups for women, we have an AA group for those wanting to work through rehabilitation and addiction.
"We have craft groups for those who want to get together, connect, and be creative. We've got a choir, and lots of children's groups."
Ms Pilkington and Ms Brownlow have recently seen demand rising for food programs amid the cost of living crisis, with an increase in families and rough sleepers visiting the centre for support.
"We were able to support a man who was living in his car, he would come in for a shave," Ms Pilkington said.
"We linked him with services and supported him while he was looking for a job, and he's got two jobs now, so we've seen people's lives change."
