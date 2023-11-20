Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama surf lifesavers save six lives during dramatic mass rescue

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 20 2023 - 9:19pm, first published 6:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braith Davidson, Harrison Smee, Zach Marsden, Max Laird and George Griffion at Kiama. Alex Norris was unable to be in the photograph. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Braith Davidson, Harrison Smee, Zach Marsden, Max Laird and George Griffion at Kiama. Alex Norris was unable to be in the photograph. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Kiama is fast becoming the place where teen heroes are made and lives are saved after a second dramatic surf rescue in a few days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.