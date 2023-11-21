Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Six-storey buildings in Kiama CBD get nod from councillors

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 21 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 6:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parts of the Kiama CBD could grow after the council voted to relax height restrictions in some areas. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Parts of the Kiama CBD could grow after the council voted to relax height restrictions in some areas. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Buildings up to six-storeys high could be built in parts of the Kiama CBD after the municipal council voted to relax the height rules.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.