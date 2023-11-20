Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama council's million-dollar legal bill for 2022-23

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 20 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama Municipal Council's legal bill for court cases skyrocketed in 2022-23, according to its annual report.
Kiama Municipal Council's legal bill for court cases skyrocketed in 2022-23, according to its annual report.

Kiama Municipal Council spent almost $2 million defending itself in court over the last financial year - a massive spike compared the previous year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.