Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Blake Coad remains hungry for next Premier League chapter at Corrimal

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 27 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 District League goalkeeper of the year, Blake Coad, has joined Corrimal. Picture - @gragrapix
2023 District League goalkeeper of the year, Blake Coad, has joined Corrimal. Picture - @gragrapix

Blake Coad says the opportunity for a new challenge is a key reason why he has joined Corrimal for the 2024 Premier League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.