Blake Coad remains hungry for next Premier League chapter at Corrimal

"I decided to step back into District League and I met (head coach) Rod (Williams), and I stayed with Rod for three years (at Unanderra and then Shellharbour). I think the the three years stepping back really helped me to go forward to play Premier League again. I think a lot of people don't want to take that step back, but sometimes you really need it because playing week in, week out is better than playing dribs and drabs.