Bargain hunters rejoice: a new op-shop has moved into Stockland Shellharbour

Popular op-shop Vinnies opened its first store in Stockland Shellharbour on Monday, with a dedicated area just for denim.
The spacious and carefully designed shop will attract shoppers looking for an extensive and affordable range of pre-loved goods.
Regional manager Miranda Seaegg said the store, found at the Yerrowah Road entrance, will stock a range of clothing, books, home decor, jewelry, and antiques, including our biggest-ever denim corner for all the double denim lovers.
"It has definitely got a new modern feeling and with that, it does have a wider range of options," Mrs Seaegg said.
"It also has a really great retro section. We've really tried to [stock items to suit] the shopping centre customer."
Vinnies shops help the not-for-profit raise funds to support vulnerable people in the community, with a focus on food shortages and housing stress.
In the past year alone, Vinnies has helped almost 2,000 people in the Illawarra region access essentials like food and housing - a 64 per cent increase to the previous year.
There has been a 111 per cent increase in the amount of assistance provided, with 1 in 3 people reaching out for help for the first time and 9 in 10 people needing assistance with food.
Mrs Seaegg said sadly the demand was not isolated to the Illawarra but was felt in other areas across the state also.
She said Vinnies has several key locations where they wanted to open new stores to be able to generate more money to help people with paying their bills and putting food on the table.
