Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Local Business

Bargain hunters rejoice: a new op-shop has moved into Stockland Shellharbour

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated November 27 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miranda Seaeggg at Vinnies' new store at Stockland Shellharbour. Picture: Sylvia Liber
Miranda Seaeggg at Vinnies' new store at Stockland Shellharbour. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Popular op-shop Vinnies opened its first store in Stockland Shellharbour on Monday, with a dedicated area just for denim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.