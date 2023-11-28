Kembla Grange couple burnt by builder as trust in sector plummets

More than most, the Sharples family in Kembla Grange have good reason to be distrustful of the construction industry.
The family was preparing to move into their dream home in late 2022, with the promise to be in by Christmas, but in December 2022 their builder, Elderton Homes collapsed.
The family began a months-long process going through accountants, insolvency firms and insurance claims, before finally finding a builder through a family connection to complete the works and enable them to move into their home in October.
Overall, Kelly and Tony Sharples say they would never build a new home again.
"I'd have to be in a position where I could afford to have the entire time off and work as an owner builder, rather than rely on somebody else," Mr Shaples said.
Sadly, however, the Sharples are not alone.
Global data and analytics company Equifax recently released research that found two in five residents in NSW live in homes with visible damage, structural and/or design issues.
Brad Walters, head of product and rating services at Equifax said the industry was on the nose around Australia.
"Only one in three Australians have a positive perception of the industry - and there is a big gap to bridge," he said.
The litany of construction failures is eroding trust in the industry, just as the country embarks on a massive home building program to try to ease housing unaffordability.
Equifax manages iCIRT, a ratings tool for construction businesses that has become an in demand seal of approval for players in the sector.
Building Commission David Chandler, who has exposed a number of shoddy high-rise developers and has more recently turned his sights on detached homes like the Sharples', said tools such as iCIRT are essential to rebuilding trust in the sector.
"The number of houses and dwellings that have to be built in NSW in the next 10 years is going right up, and the Premier's clear message to me is 'Commissioner, we want quantity, but don't take your eye off quality."
A third of Australians with plans to build or renovate in the next five years have a negative perception of the construction industry, with confidence improving among those who used tools such as iCIRT.
"It is understandable that consumers have construction and property concerns, but rating tools like iCIRT help provide them peace of mind."
The hope is this tool, and others, helps to highlight reputable builders who will get the job done, with Mr Sharples pointing out the difference between the builders who started and finished their home.
"[New builder] Scott probably finished the house to a higher standard than the original builder would have."
After a nearly 12 month ordeal, the Sharples are looking forward to a very different Christmas this year, as they move decorations out of storage.
"I've got my tree out that I haven't seen for three years," Mrs Sharples said. "I've put it up early - the place looks like Disney has thrown up in the house."
