Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Education

Win-win for pampered pooches as new groomers emerge amid worker shortage

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated November 29 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jennifer Kocovski with Monroe a miniature Schnauzer at TAFE NSW Yallah for an end-of-course pet grooming competition..Picture by Sylvia Liber
Jennifer Kocovski with Monroe a miniature Schnauzer at TAFE NSW Yallah for an end-of-course pet grooming competition..Picture by Sylvia Liber

Illawarra dogs got ready for the limelight as a pet grooming competition unfolded for the students end-of-year assignment at Yallah TAFE.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.