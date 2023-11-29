Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Illawarra talents set to shine at canoe ocean racing world championships

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 29 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:22pm
Callum Elliott and Jasmine Locke are among a strong contingent of Illawarra athletes who will compete at the ICF Canoe Ocean Racing World Championships in Perth. Picture by Adam McLean
Illawarra trio Callum Elliott, Jasmine Locke and Brock Neall are ready to take centre stage when they compete at one of the globe's biggest canoe racing competitions this week.

