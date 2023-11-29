Illawarra talents set to shine at canoe ocean racing world championships

Illawarra trio Callum Elliott, Jasmine Locke and Brock Neall are ready to take centre stage when they compete at one of the globe's biggest canoe racing competitions this week.
Elliott, Locke and Neall - who are all good mates and train together - will all compete in the under-23s category at the ICF Canoe Ocean Racing World Championships in Perth, which gets under way on Thursday and runs until Sunday.
The event is run by the International Canoe Federation and features some of the world's best talent, with a strong contingent of more than a dozen Illawarra competitors taking part.
Balgownie's Elliott will enter the championships full of confidence after winning the overall ski title at this year's Sydney Water Surf Series, which wrapped up at Wollongong City Beach last weekend. The Illawarra Canoe Club member will compete in the U/23s surf ski competition at the world titles.
"It's so cool to have an international competition here in Australia. It's a pretty special opportunity to see people from all over the world coming to race here," the 19-year-old told the Mercury.
"My main goal is to end up on the podium at the end of it. I've been paddling pretty much every day (in the lead-up) and then incorporating a bit of running and gym work in the afternoon.
"I feel like I've done all of the work - now it's just about executing a good race."
Elliott added that he was proud that he could share the spotlight with his two friends, Locke and Neall, who are aged 21 and 19 respectively.
"It's so cool to have that family feel and to know other people are in the same boat as you, going through all of the stress, training and everything else," he said.
"Everyone is looking out for each other and encouraging each other to do well."
