Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Local Business

Cult candle-maker moves into Egg & Dart shop in Wollongong, for one month only

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 30 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Hoy preparing her arrangement in the 'Shop' at the Egg & Dart gallery in Wollongong. Picture by Robert Peet
Madeline Hoy preparing her arrangement in the 'Shop' at the Egg & Dart gallery in Wollongong. Picture by Robert Peet

For the next month, a cornucopia of fruit and vegetables will sit in the shop window of a store on Market Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.