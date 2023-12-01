Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

Kids' bid to create an Aboriginal starlit path at Sandon Point

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated December 1 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 8:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A video still of a design by Dutch social design lab Studio Roosegaarde's Van Gogh Path, a light-emitting bike path that glows at night. Students from Bulli and Russel Vale Public schools are proposing something similar for Bulli bike track. Picture by studioroosegaarde.net
A video still of a design by Dutch social design lab Studio Roosegaarde's Van Gogh Path, a light-emitting bike path that glows at night. Students from Bulli and Russel Vale Public schools are proposing something similar for Bulli bike track. Picture by studioroosegaarde.net

A group of determined Year 5 students rocked up to Wollongong City Council with a pitch to create a glow-in-the-dark walk at Sandon Point to highlight the area's Aboriginal culture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help