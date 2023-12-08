Social housing projects in Port Kembla, Dapto due for completion next year

Work on the transformation of the old Steelworks Hotel in Port Kembla into social housing is expected to be finished by next autumn, as the region's housing crisis continues to deepen.
Anglicare Sydney is turning the 133-year-old pub into 30 studio apartments for people aged 55 and older, with a particular focus on housing women in that age bracket.
Construction work on the long-awaited Port Kembla project began in October 2022 and was initially due for completion in September, but Anglicare's chief executive for seniors living, Cassandra Mathews, said the age and heritage of the building threw up unexpected hurdles.
"There were a number of unforeseen issues that came up, particularly around the roof and making sure that that structure was up to standard and safe," Ms Mathews said.
The internal fit-out of the main building is now underway, as is the removal of scaffolding and the erection of the awning around the hotel.
The annex building, which will contain eight of the 30 units (with the remainder being inside the actual pub building) is almost finished.
Ms Mathews said Anglicare expected construction work to finish by late February or early March 2024, and residents would move in in March.
She said the demand for social housing from the target cohort was high.
An Anglicare study published in January reported that older women were one of the fastest-growing groups experiencing homelessness, which was likely to continue as home ownership levels fell, the public housing sector diminished, rental affordability issues continued, and the population continued to age.
Work also continues on the organisation's social housing project in Dapto, which hit a snag when the company contracted to build the development, PBS Building, went bust in March.
Anglicare has since appointed the same firm undertaking the Port Kembla project, Growthbuilt, to bring the Dapto development to completion.
"They've also worked hard to re-engage many of the subcontractors who were previously engaged as well, so that we can complete the project with them," Ms Mathews said.
She said the Dapto project had an expected completion date of July 2024, with residents likely to move in the following month.
It will contain 60 units, 51 of which will be social and affordable housing.
"I was there two weeks ago, so I really happy with the progress that's happening there and the work that they've been doing," Ms Mathews said.
The project was originally slated for completion in June 2023.
It too will house people aged over 55, with a specific focus on women.
Research from Anglicare Sydney shows that of 489 properties advertised for rent in the Illawarra in 2023, less than 1 per cent were affordable and appropriate - that is, costing 30 per cent of income - for those on income support.
Single income earners on minimum wage do not fare better, with again less than 1 per cent of rental properties affordable.
The figure only grew to 13 per cent for couple or families on two minimum wage incomes, down from 16 per cent in 2022.
