Take a look at the future Warrawong Community Health Centre

The first designs of the future Warrawong Community Health Centre have been released, about six months before work on the development is due to start.
The new centre will be built on part of the Port Kembla Hospital site and will include a number of health services.
These include child and family health services, the Aboriginal maternal infant health service, community nursing, community mental health, the sexual health service, drug and alcohol services, and the equipment loan pool.
The centre will feature courtyards as well as native plants, trees and shrubs, which have been included with the input of Aboriginal groups.
Work is due to get underway in mid-2024, with an expected opening date in early 2026, pending planning approvals.
Minister for Health, Keira MP Ryan Park, said the centre had been designed with best clinical practices in mind, as well as a layout that was easy for both staff and patients to navigate.
"Warrawong Community Health Centre will deliver a community-focused health service by co-locating services from Port Kembla Hospital and across the district into one single hub, making it much simpler for patients accessing healthcare," Mr Park said.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said the centre would make it easier for people to access a range of health services in the one location.
"I encourage everyone to check out the designs, learn more about this exciting project and pass on their feedback," Mr Scully said.
While the first designs have now been released, further consultation with stakeholders and the community will still inform the design of the centre.
A drop-in session will be held at Warrawong Plaza on Tuesday, December 12 from 2pm to 4pm.
The centre is part of the $722 million new Shellharbour Hospital and integrated services project.
This project also includes the new Shellharbour Hospital, which is under construction in Dunmore, the completed expansion of sub-acute services at Bulli Hospital, and the new rehabilitation gym, refurbished rehabilitation and cardiology wards, and the new ward at Wollongong Hospital.
The completion date for the hospital is 2027.
More information is available at www.shellharbourdevelopment.health.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.