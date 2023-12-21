The story of how WIN helped out Corrimal Rangers when they needed it most

When Corrimal Rangers' home ground Memorial Park was torn apart by vandals, the club did not know what to do.
The Illawarra Premier League club had their seats uprooted out of the ground and left sprawled everywhere.
That was until club legend Peter Dent took initiative.
"It all started when we got broken into by vandals and they wrecked all the seats. I didn't know what to do really because there was over 200 seats damaged," the Rangers club stalwart explained.
"When you go on the cycle way at North Wollongong there [at WIN Stadium] you can see all the rubbish piled up and there was a heap of seats there. So I went to see (WIN asset facility manager] Kelvin Smith who was fantastic.
"We had a walk over and he said that I could take what I wanted. So all in all we replaced the 200 seats and they look fantastic"
But that was not all.
"Then the next thing they offered us was this lawn mower which we gratefully received. We couldn't have afforded anything like that. A second hand one was something like $16 000.
"So we've got a good relationship there [with WIN] and we're really happy with the contribution they made to local football. It's a great gesture."
WIN asset facility manager Kelvin Smith said he felt giving back to the community was crucial for the region.
"He [Peter] came and inquired about the seats that we had from the southern stand. I'm pretty big on recycling if possible," he said.
"So we were getting second hand seats from Accor that they no longer needed. So we swapped them out and they took the seats along. Then to actually buy a lawn mower you have to wait about 12 months. So from the time you order it and until it comes back we felt that we could have got a small trade in, but instead we thought we'd give back to the community.
"Corrimal were very interested and we've built quite a good relationship with Peter and the club."
