Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

The story of how WIN helped out Corrimal Rangers when they needed it most

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 21 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corrimal Rangers were gifted new seats and a brand new lawn mower from WIN Stadium management after vandals destroyed parts of Memorial Park earlier this year. Pictured is Arihant Maharai, Christian Villella, Kelvin Smith from WIN, Peter Dent from Corrimal, Gisella Villella, Athanael Disibio, Jacob Esposito and Ken Flanagan on the mower. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Corrimal Rangers were gifted new seats and a brand new lawn mower from WIN Stadium management after vandals destroyed parts of Memorial Park earlier this year. Pictured is Arihant Maharai, Christian Villella, Kelvin Smith from WIN, Peter Dent from Corrimal, Gisella Villella, Athanael Disibio, Jacob Esposito and Ken Flanagan on the mower. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

When Corrimal Rangers' home ground Memorial Park was torn apart by vandals, the club did not know what to do.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.