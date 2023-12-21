Shoalhaven residents shaken by another factory explosion

Another explosion has rocked a Bomaderry factory, at least the third in six months.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters were called to Manildra's Shoalhaven Starches facility on Bolong Road at 10.22am on Thursday, December 21 after a gluten dryer caught fire.
But the sprinkler fire protection system kicked in and extinguished the blaze.
No one was injured, and firefighters were finished at the scene by 11.20am.
But the incident was felt by nearby residents, who took to social media to share news of the blast and ask what the "big bang" was.
Fires within the gluten dryer were the cause of two prior explosions at the facility: one in November, and another in July.
The Mercury has contacted Manildra and SafeWork NSW for further information.
