The cause of an explosion that forced workers to flee from their Bomaderry workplace on the weekend is now under investigation.
The emergency occurred at 10.45pm on July 16 at Shoalhaven Starches and resulted in seven fire trucks from four different stations being called to the site.
"It came over as an automatic fire alarm at the property on Bolong Road," Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said.
"There was a significant explosion ... it was heard across the region."
Workers were able to evacuate themselves from the mill and there were no reported injuries.
Supt Dewberry said the explosion occurred in the gluten dryer, and the mill's fire emergency system worked exactly as it should and this helped to douse the flames.
"Everything, other than the explosion, worked as it should," he said. "The deluge [sprinkler] system worked as it should."
"Dust is a massive explosion risk, but the cause of this explosion is yet to be determined."
Manildra Group provided a statement to the Illawarra Mercury and declined to answer questions on how many people were evacuated, or what caused the explosion.
"Our primary concern is the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees and the local community," she said.
"Emergency protocols and safety measures were enacted immediately, with no employees injured. All on-site health and safety equipment performed according to industry standards."
SafeWork NSW has been notified and its inspectors are attending.
A spokesman declined to provide further comment at this time.
Manilda Group's statement said Shoalhaven Starches site production has not been impacted.
"We remain committed to maintaining the highest workplace health and safety standards for our employees and the Bomaderry community," it said.
In May 2018, a gas explosion at Manildra Meats in Bomaderry left a female worker with cuts to her arm.
The emergency resulted in 14 people being evacuated.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
