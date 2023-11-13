Homes were left shaking for the second time in a four months following a blast at the Manildra factory in Bomaderry.
The explosion occurred on Saturday, November 11 and was not as big as the blast that occurred in a gluten dryer on July 16.
This explosion was smaller, in part, due to alterations made at the factory since the previous blast, Shoalhaven Fire and Rescue station officer Sean Doohan said.
Some of the doors were "a lot thicker to stop the explosion penetrating", he said, while blast doors had been installed within the dryer.
Three people had to be evacuated from the building, but Mr Doohan said there was not much for Fire and Rescue crews to do.
A drenching system and steam system worked to quickly extinguish the fire, sending a wall of water down on the building.
Fire and Rescue personnel were needed only to check the situation was safe enough for Manildra staff to start their investigation into what happened.
A Manildra Group Spokesperson confirmed the explosion was in gluten dryer eight, which was the same one impacted by the incident on July 16.
"Following this initial incident, Manildra Group implemented all actions recommended by the dryer manufacturers," the spokesperson said.
"This included additional infrastructure and modifications to the site to mitigate any future risks. These systems all performed accordingly."
The spokesperson said Manildra was cooperating with SafeWork NSW, and had re-engaged the dryer manufacturers to establish the source of the incident.
"Establishing the cause of the incident and implementing all safety recommendations is our highest priority," she said.
"Our primary concern is always for the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees and the local community.
"We would like to thank the dedicated emergency responders and our onsite teams for their cooperation in effectively containing the incident.
"Emergency protocols and safety measures were enacted immediately, and no employees were injured," the spokesperson said.
"We remain committed to maintaining the highest workplace health and safety standards for our employees and the Bomaderry community."
