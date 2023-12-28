Illawarra Mercury
Woman's plea after rescuing family from notorious part of Bombo Beach

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
December 29 2023 - 9:00am
Candy Andersen at south Bombo Beach on December 28, the day after her and her daughter rescued a family who got caught in a rip. Picture by Adam McLean
Candy Andersen at south Bombo Beach on December 28, the day after her and her daughter rescued a family who got caught in a rip. Picture by Adam McLean

A long-time resident is urging people to only swim at patrolled beaches after she and her daughter rescued a family from a notorious "drowning black spot" at Bombo Beach.

