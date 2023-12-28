Woman's plea after rescuing family from notorious part of Bombo Beach

A long-time resident is urging people to only swim at patrolled beaches after she and her daughter rescued a family from a notorious "drowning black spot" at Bombo Beach.
Candy Andersen, 71, was on her daily walk with her daughter when she saw two young children in trouble at the southern end of the beach about 5.15pm on Wednesday, December 27.
The kids were only about 10 metres offshore, however, were caught in a "choppy" dangerous rip near the rocks where they couldn't stand.
Their mother went in and tried to help but was soon "screaming out for help". Ms Andersen and her daughter then sprung into action.
"Fortunately the older boy, about 12, managed to catch a wave in to a point where he could stand," Ms Andersen said.
"I put out my arm and managed to get her (the mother) to a point where she could stand ... then I brought her in."
The mother then collapsed on the sand after having swallowed water, while Ms Andersen's daughter brought the other boy to safety.
Ms Andersen then alerted lifeguards on the northern end of the beach. All three patients were taken to Wollongong Hospital for observation.
Ms Andersen did not want any praise fanfare for her efforts, however, she wanted to pass on the vital message to only swim between the flags and obey the warning signs at the south Bombo Beach entrance.
"It's not worth the risk," she said.
"During these summer holidays there are king tides and people need to be extra vigilant."
The Kiama resident of 20 years said Wednesday's near-tragedy wasn't isolated, with people frequently coming into trouble at that particular spot.
This time last year, Ms Andersen rushed to alert lifeguards after she saw five adults get caught in a rip there.
"It happens fairly regularly at south Bombo, I know when I go walking there later today that I'll see people swimming there," she said.
"Only swim between the flags where there are lifeguards on duty and follow all warning signs - observe them and read them."
The northern end of the 1.2 kilometre beach is patrolled during the Christmas school holidays.
Kiama council, in partnership with Surf Lifesaving NSW, installed an emergency response beacon at south Bombo Beach, due to it being a "drowning black spot".
Ms Anderson's plea comes as four people have drowned in across the state since Christmas.
A search for a missing swimmer who was swept out to sea at the South Coast on Boxing Day concluded unsuccessfully on Thursday.
A triple tragedy was prevented by lifesavers on Wednesday at Austinmer.
