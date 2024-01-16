Distressed aircraft makes emergency landing on Garie Beach

Three people aboard a light aircraft, which made an emergency landing on Garie Beach in Royal National Park on Saturday, can be thankful a landslip nearly two years ago cut off road access to the area.
Despite the hot weather attracting crowds to other beaches, Garie was almost deserted, providing the pilot with a perfect place to put down after experiencing engine problems.
The 61-year-old male pilot and his two passengers were uninjured.
The Jabiru J400 took off from the NSW Sport Aircraft Club at Appin and headed towards the coast, landing on the beach about midday, with the front wheel ploughing deeply into the sand.
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopters advised, "Rescue Lifesaver 21 attended an incident this morning with a plane experiencing a little bit of trouble and making a landing at Garie".
The report said police, Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service, NSW Ambulance and Surf Life Saving NSW were all involved.
