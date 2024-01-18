Brigadoon gets a face lift with new competition for pipers

Pipes and drums are familiar sounds at Brigadoon, and this year, people will hear more talented players perform solos.
A solo competition will be introduced at this year's Scottish gathering, which will take place at Bundanoon Oval on April 6.
It is a collaboration between the Bundanoon Highland Gathering Inc and Pipe Bands NSW (PBNSW).
The annual event already attracts bands from far and wide, and PBNSW said it was an opportunity for players to showcase their skills, and attendees to get "up close".
"For the general public and spectators, it's much more approachable and you can stand and watch," he said.
Soloists in different grades will take turns performing specific music assigned in a few minutes, and be judged.
More than 25 pipe bands are predicted to take part in the gathering and more than 60 soloists are anticipated to take part in the inaugural competition.
People can express their interest by early March and contact Steven by emailing pba@derivan.com.au, or calling +612 9736 2022 for more information.
Tickets are already on sale for this year's Scottish gathering.
They are $25 per adult, $20 for pension card holders, $10 for children aged between five and 17, $60 for two adults and two kids and $20 for groups.
Buy them through ticketebo.com.au and get more Brigadoon updates via brigadoon.org.au.
This year's chieftain is Captain Ian J Young.
