Everything you need to know about the Illawarra's newest bush walk

If you've been missing Sublime Point as your go-to dose of fresh air then it's time to try out the Illawarra's newest bush walk.
The sandstone staircase linking Bald Hill to Stanwell Park Beach is only 700m long, but the freshly laid 405 steps are a guaranteed lung buster for those looking for an afternoon hike.
The track was officially opened in August 2023 and is one of the missing links in the 67km Great Southern Walk, giving walkers a safe way down the southern edge of the Royal National Park.
But if you've never walked this route before, finding the start from Stanwell Park can be a bit tricky for the uninitiated.
Walkers can park at Stanwell Park Beach Reserve and should head across Hargraves Creek and onto Park Parade.
Take a right onto Park Parade, walk up the steep hill round and up onto the Drive.
It'll feel like you're walking the wrong way, but keep going until you see the sign for Maxwell Crescent.
The stairs start on the right, directly after the street sign.
Depending on fitness levels the 700m climb will take around 25 minutes without breaks. Expect to feel a bit of a burn, but know just as you think you'll never get there, you'll be at the top.
There is a seat half-way up for resting and room while going up to take rests on the way.
For those used to walking Sublime, we'd suggest this is about one-third of the Sublime climb.
And the good news is there is coffee at the top at the Flying High Cafe.
If you prefer to start your hike by going down you can park at Bald Hill Lookout - just watch out for the newly introduced two hour timed parking spots.
The steps are easy enough to find from the top of Bald Hill.
Head south along the footpath on the cliff edge and you'll see a sign for Bald Hill Track and an arrow pointing to Stanwell Park.
The descent takes you all the way down to The Drive, Stanwell Park directly opposite Maxwell Crescent.
Turn left and it's then a short walk down The Drive, along the cliff edge onto Park Parade, and then onwards to Stanwell Park Beach Reserve.
The walk down took around 15 minutes, and has stunning views across the ocean and south across the Illawarra.
Once again, there is good news with coffee at the bottom from the Pantry@Stanwell Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.