Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Great Southern Walk nears completion with a new 405-step staircase at from Bald Hill to the beach

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated August 25 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart and Minister for the Illawarra Ryan Park at the staircase on Friday. Picture by Anna Warr
Member for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart and Minister for the Illawarra Ryan Park at the staircase on Friday. Picture by Anna Warr

A major step has been taken - 405 steps in fact - towards completing the Great Southern Walk, with a new sandstone staircase linking Bald Hill to Stanwell Park beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.