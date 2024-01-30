Lifeguards eager to ignite rivalries in Illawarra and Shoalhaven challenge

Shellharbour will again be the team to beat when the Illawarra and Shoalhaven Lifeguard Challenge returns to the region on Thursday night.
Reigning champions Shellharbour City Council will take on lifeguards from Kiama, Wollongong and Shoalhaven councils in a series of challenges, which will include running, water paddle and rescue.
The action will kick off at 7pm and the general public is welcome to watch the action at Kiama's Surf beach.
The competition returned in 2023 following a nine-year absence.
Each team of six lifeguards must have at least one female member and one participant aged over 28 years. The challenge is inspired by a competition shown on the TV series, Bondi Rescue.
"It used to be a big thing years ago, but I've tried to pump it the last couple of years since it's been brought back," Kiama's senior lifeguard Blair Day - who is the older brother of Nutri-Grain Ironman champion Ali - told the Mercury.
"Shellharbour and Wollongong are probably the favourites and they'll be going head-to-head. This year, we're hoping for 12 to 13 teams, last year we had 10 teams, and each council can have as many teams as they want. It can be fun, or it can be as competitive as you want it to be.
"Shellharbour came first and second last year, and Wollongong was third. But Wollongong are a much bigger council and in years gone by, they used to have all of the top Ironmen who lived and trained down here. But they don't have as many of them anymore.
"I guess most of the competitors come from Warilla and they're a club in the Shellharbour region - so that's why they're stronger in the water."
