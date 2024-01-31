Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The Rail to be proudly represented at the Indigenous Festival of Cricket

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
January 31 2024 - 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Iriaka Ross and Carlie Gilly will represent both The Rail and South Coast cricket at the upcoming Indigenous Festival of Cricket in Bomaderry. Picture by Adam McLean
Iriaka Ross and Carlie Gilly will represent both The Rail and South Coast cricket at the upcoming Indigenous Festival of Cricket in Bomaderry. Picture by Adam McLean

It's set to be a proud moment for two Rail cricketers when they take part in the upcoming Indigenous Festival of Cricket in Bomaderry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.