Man rushed to hospital after two-hour standoff with Bowral police

A man has been taken to hospital after a two-hour standoff in a Bowral that shut down the town's main street.
Police and paramedics were called to Bong Bong Street around 5am on Friday, February 2, after reports of a person in distress.
The road was immediately closed off, between Boolwey and Banyette streets, as police negotiated with the man, with paramedics on standby in the street.
Around 7.30am the man was taken into the care of paramedics and then transported to Campbelltown Hospital.
The Mercury understands it was a mental health incident.
Two Bong Bong Street workers spoke to the Mercury on the condition of anonymity.
A barista who works near where the police incident occurred said the street was full of police and ambulance vehicles when she arrived for work.
"All I could see was police officers and we were so busy once we opened," she said.
The owner of a different cafe said he wasn't able to access his business due to the police operation.
"They said it was an operation and they didn't know what time it was going to open," he said.
This incident comes less than 24 hours after a four-hour standoff in Nowra where police negotiated with a man in a street who was allegedly holding a knife.
That man was later taken to hospital for assessment.
Meanwhile, new NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Joe Casser took command of the Southern Region this week. The long-time police officer has previously worked in five of the eight police districts he now commands.
