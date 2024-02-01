Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Man taken to hospital after four-hour standoff with Nowra police

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated February 1 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and tactical response officers during a standoff with a man allegedly armed with a knife in Kinghorne Street, Nowra on Thursday, February 1. Pictures by Glenn Ellard
Police and tactical response officers during a standoff with a man allegedly armed with a knife in Kinghorne Street, Nowra on Thursday, February 1. Pictures by Glenn Ellard

A four-hour standoff that had Nowra residents on edge as police negotiated with a man has ended peacefully.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.