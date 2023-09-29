Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Profile

NSW Police changed forever by Illawarra dog unit cop David Cole

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
September 29 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"It's the best job in the cops, don't stuff it up."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.