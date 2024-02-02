Illawarra Mercury
Missing man Luke Vera last seen in Fairy Meadow

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
February 2 2024 - 12:04pm
Luke Vera, 26, was last seen in Fairy Meadow on Thursday, February 1. Picture supplied
Luke Vera, 26, was last seen in Fairy Meadow on Thursday, February 1. Picture supplied

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Fairy Meadow.

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

