Missing man Luke Vera last seen in Fairy Meadow

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Fairy Meadow.
Luke Vera, 26, was last seen at a home on Garrat Avenue about 9am on Thursday, February 1.
Police and the man's family hold serious concerns for Luke's welfare.
Luke is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, with a thin build, brown eyes with a black hair, and has a goatee.
He is believed to be travelling in a blue Hyundai Getz with NSW registration plate of DPG84Q.
Anyone with information on Luke's whereabouts is urged to contact Wollongong Police District on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, Illawarra police are still searching for long-term missing people, the youngest was just three years old when she disappeared.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.