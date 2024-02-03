Health warning issued as Illawarra, South Coast swelters

The Illawarra has experienced a sweltering start to February with temperatures well above the average and health authorities are warning this could put vulnerable people at risk.
After heatwave conditions had been forecast for much of NSW, the Illawarra dodged the most severe heatwave category in an update from the Bureau of Meteorology on Saturday.
A severe heatwave warning remains in place for the South Coast, as well as the north east of NSW, however predictions of severe conditions in the Illawarra have eased.
Temperatures are still expected to be high for the rest of Sunday, with maximums six degrees above the average.
The forecast for Wollongong is a high of 31 degrees.
Overnight temperatures were also high, with the Bellambi weather station not going below 22 degrees overnight on Saturday.
The long stretch of hot weather and minimal respite overnight is leading authorities to issue health warnings, with NSW Health warning vulnerable people are particularly at risk.
People over 65, babies and young children, those with medical conditions are most at risk and the health department is cautioning all people to avoid being outdoors during the hottest part of the day, keeping cool at home and remain hydrated.
