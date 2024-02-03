Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Health warning issued as Illawarra, South Coast swelters

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 4 2024 - 9:59am, first published 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beach goers at Port Kembla beach during a heatwave in February 2023. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Beach goers at Port Kembla beach during a heatwave in February 2023. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Illawarra has experienced a sweltering start to February with temperatures well above the average and health authorities are warning this could put vulnerable people at risk.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.