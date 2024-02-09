Where Wollongong's ticketless Swifties will be hanging during Eras concert night

More than four million people accessed Ticketek website to buy concert tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, meaning that lots of Swifties missed out.
One Wollongong venue has taken it upon themselves to fill the void of being a ticketless fan with FOMO, otherwise known as"'fear of missing out".
Society City event organiser and host, Kirsten Hammermeister, is excited to have fun with the "passionate" Swiftie community at their Taylor Swift Eras Party on Saturday, February 24.
"There's lots of FOMO going around and she is the biggest artist in the world right now," Kirsten said.
"I think she honestly has such a cool community and that's why we wanted to be a part of it?"
Missed out on Eras tickets like the other 10,000 people that tried to get them?, Society City's event page reads.
Attendees of the night will forget they aren't in Accor Stadium as they enjoy Taylor Swift-themed Monopoly and trivia, make friendship bracelets, and stream the concert.
A prize fit for the ultimate Swiftie will be up for grabs on the night.
There will also be Taylor Swift-themed cocktails. Kirsten wouldn't reveal the entire cocktail list, but hinted at flavours aligning with the song Lavendar Haze.
Attendees are encouraged to bring friendship bracelets as the trading of bracelets will take place, as is now tradition for Swifties.
"If you want to dress up like Taylor, if you've got your Eras outfit that you would have worn, wear it. This is what it's all about.
"You know we're all going to have a lot in common with each other as we're all Swifties," she said.
The intimate venue does have a "smaller capacity" of around 30 people. Check out the event's page on Facebook, Taylor Swift Eras Party by Society City.
