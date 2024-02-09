Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Russell Vale mine closure could leave taxpayers with multimillion dollar bill

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
February 9 2024 - 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong councillor Cath Blakey said there was a "big risk" that taxpayers could foot the bill for rehabilitating the Russell Vale coal mine. Picture by Adam McLean, Robert Peet
Wollongong councillor Cath Blakey said there was a "big risk" that taxpayers could foot the bill for rehabilitating the Russell Vale coal mine. Picture by Adam McLean, Robert Peet

A Wollongong councillor has raised concerns that taxpayers could end up paying a million dollar bill for the clean up of the Russell Vale coal mine if it does close for good.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.