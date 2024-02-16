Spacious family home in Coniston

Feature Property
Bed 5 | Bath 5 | Car 3
If you are looking for space, comfort and convenience for a growing family, you can't go past this stunningly renovated, five bedroom family home with an elevated position on the hilltop.
Nestled in a green leafy enclave with enviable ocean views, it is only a five minute drive (approx) to reach Wollongong's CBD, where you'll find a vibrant hub with shops, cafes, services and a dining scene. You can also enjoy the amazing beaches that are also only five minutes away (approx).
Offering plenty of space for any family size, there are multiple living areas spread across three levels.
The lower level has two single car garages with added storage, leading to the second level that hosts the main bedroom, a cosy retreat or hideaway for the parents, with a large built-in wardrobe, en suite and access to the second balcony with ocean vistas.
The upper level enjoys the open kitchen, dining and living area that flows onto the balcony.
A large rumpus room provides flexibility and can be used as a media room, kids' playroom, library, home office or another bedroom / guest room.
Set on 575 square metres (approx.) this property has a coveted corner position with side access supplying added room to park the boat as well as oversized lock up storage.
