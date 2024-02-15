Missing Fairy Meadow man could be in remote South Coast bushland

A man missing from Fairy Meadow may be in remote bushland on the state's south coast.
Luke Vera was last seen at a home in Fairy Meadow about 5pm on Friday, January 12.
Police believe the 26-year-old headed south in a Hyundai Getz, NSW registration DPG84Q.
Further inquiries since the police last issued an appeal earlier this month have revealed that Mr Vera may be in remote parts of the NSW south coast.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Luke's welfare.
Luke is of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of a thin build, brown eyes with a black hair and has a goatee.
Wollongong police officers are calling for anyone with information on Luke's location or CCTV and dash cam footage of the vehicle to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
