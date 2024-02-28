Noisy hoons make Corrimal Street residents' life an 'utter misery'

Residents of a retirement community in Wollongong's city centre are sick of the "noisy hoons" revving their cars and behaving badly in the CBD.
Howard Court residents at IRT Pioneer Place have had enough and believe proposed noise cameras might be the break they need.
"I've been here eight years and the noise from the car park has been continuous, with hoons revving cars back and forth down Corrimal Street, backfiring in the car park, with lots of verbal jeering and coaxing," resident Annette Banks said.
The hoons tend to cause noise disruptions for over an hour, almost four to five times a week Ms Banks said, and despite her complaints to Wollongong City Council, nothing has been done to deal with the "excessive noise".
"I hope the proposed noise cameras that could be installed in the northern suburbs will also be installed in CBD," Mrs Banks said.
Motorcycles are the main culprit for the excessive noise, Tyrone Phillips, chairman of the Howard Court residence committee, said.
"They generate a lot of noise, one after the other and we've also had hot rods drive past here late at night and they do the same thing - taking off from Stewart Street, zooming down Corrimal Street, as fast as they can to make as much noise as they can," he said.
Due to the high rise buildings set up either side of the street, Mr Phillips said the motor sounds and revving was amplified, disrupting "the whole neighbourhood".
"If they were monitored, there'd be no doubt that the police would be able to stop and seize their vehicles, because these drivers exceed the limited of noise permitted by the law dramatically," he said.
Mr Phillip's wife Christine said they knew living in the city would be noisy and didn't mind the general city traffic, it was the excessive noises on the weekends and evenings that concerned them.
"The noise you have every morning when everybody is going to work or at night when they're all going home is ordinary, what we're talking about is the really hyped up vehicles and motorbikes - they're dreadful."
