Peter Dutton dines with Wollongong mine owner prior to workers getting the sack

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 27 2024 - 6:31pm, first published 6:06pm
Peter Dutton (right) seated at the head of the table with Naveen Jindal (left), at a dinner at Mr Jindal's home in New Delhi and (centre) sacked Russell Vale miner Tim McNamara. Picture from LinkedIn/Anna Warr. Graphic by ACM
As Wollongong Resources was teetering on the brink of collapse, ultimately costing 200 miners their job at Russell Vale, Peter Dutton was dining with Indian billionaire Naveen Jindal, the chairman of Wollongong Resources's parent company, Jindal Steel and Power.

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

